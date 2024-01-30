Equitable Trust Co. Has $899,000 Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $242.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $250.39. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

