Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 2,152 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of ePlus worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after buying an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ePlus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,726,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.