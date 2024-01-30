Atria Investments Inc Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.