Atria Investments Inc Sells 47,240 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,240 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

