Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $296.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

