Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $294,657,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,408,000 after purchasing an additional 779,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $379.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.10. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,571 shares of company stock worth $8,685,938 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

