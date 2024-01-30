Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,629 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $2,095,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $5,906,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

DIOD stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

