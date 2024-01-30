Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $237.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.