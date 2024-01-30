Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

