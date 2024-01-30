949 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $275.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.93. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.