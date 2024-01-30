Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,123 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

