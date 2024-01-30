Savant Capital LLC Sells 186 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

