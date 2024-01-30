Arizona State Retirement System Sells 799 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.