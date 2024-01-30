Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

