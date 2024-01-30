Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.