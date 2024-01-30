Jump Financial LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 1.87% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,113 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS VIXY opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.