FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,868.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 536,652 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $9,075,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 108.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $5,536,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

