Jump Financial LLC Purchases 30,879 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,641 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

