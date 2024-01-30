Jump Financial LLC Invests $4.06 Million in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 136,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Shares of AZEK opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

