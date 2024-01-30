Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VGT stock opened at $509.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.76 and its 200 day moving average is $447.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.