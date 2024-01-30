Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Parsons worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 233.6% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 390,169 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. KeyCorp began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Parsons Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PSN opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.