Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.