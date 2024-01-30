Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.33.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

