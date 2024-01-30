Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average is $217.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $257.63.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

