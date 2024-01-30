Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average is $217.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $257.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
