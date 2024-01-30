Arizona State Retirement System Sells 397 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,522.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 21,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

MSI opened at $326.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.25 and a 52 week high of $330.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.