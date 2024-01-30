The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.75. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

