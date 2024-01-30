The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Performance
NYSE:BA opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.75. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
