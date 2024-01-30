Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

