Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

