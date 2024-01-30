Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

