iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

