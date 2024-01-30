Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,945 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

