Jump Financial LLC Acquires 41,060 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.