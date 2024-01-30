Jump Financial LLC Invests $4.30 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
TLT opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.