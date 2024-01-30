Jump Financial LLC Invests $4.30 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

