Jump Financial LLC Buys 20,251 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 672.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $262.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day moving average is $218.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

