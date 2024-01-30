Jump Financial LLC Acquires 28,520 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 620.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

BURL opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.73.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

