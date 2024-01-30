Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.