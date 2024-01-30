Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 416,667 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 416,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.35. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

