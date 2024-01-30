Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 243.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,624 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

