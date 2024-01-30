United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %
UPS stock opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
