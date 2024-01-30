United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS stock opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

View Our Latest Report on UPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.