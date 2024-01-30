Jump Financial LLC Purchases 155,116 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1,307.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,116 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.