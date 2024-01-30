The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 28.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 28.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average of $291.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

