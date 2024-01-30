Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.60-3.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after acquiring an additional 842,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

