Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $301.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.51.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

