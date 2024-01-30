Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Trading Up 1.1 %
MEDP opened at $301.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.51.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
