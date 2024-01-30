Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $284.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $220.97 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

