Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 743 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

PLD opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

