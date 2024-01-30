Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a PEG ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

