Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,512,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 216.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 106,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $196.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $199.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

