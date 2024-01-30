AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.