Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stock Position Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

