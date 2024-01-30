Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.77.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

